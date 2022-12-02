The Year Before the War

Not Available

Pjetr Painter is a common clerk in Riga. From he starts his tragicomic and sometimes even surreal journey from boring routine job and romantic affairs to preparations to revolutionise the world in Wien. He finds himself in psycho analysis session with Freud and even being seduced by Mata Hari in Paris. The story set in 1913 will show the gradation from Pjetrs disapproval of Kafka’s and Proust’s ideas to destruction of consciousness and drowning into self-destructible world of insanity. It reveals the importance of a single person’s participation in creation of the new world order – the glory and misery of this journey.