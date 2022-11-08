The Year I Did Nothing

Not Available

Set in 1985, Manila, this coming-of-age story follows 15-year old Christina who convinces her parents not to send her and her younger siblings back to school after being notified by the US Immigration Office that their 10-year old application is about to be processed. But apparently, there was more waiting to be had as their papers inch at a snail's pace through the US immigration process. With nothing to do and all the time in the world, see how these kids creatively kill time during the longest summer vacation of their lives - the same year a revolution is about to erupt as the exasperated Filipinos attempt to oust 20+ year dictator, Ferdinand Marcos. Written by Vandelay Films