The Year I Lost My Mind

Tom is a lonely young man, during a burglar with his best friend: Rachid, he falls in love with Lars, a young history lecturer who lives in the apartment. Tom starts to observe Lars secretly, and pursue him without revealing his existence or feelings for him. At the same time, Tom is developing a second obsession to a motorcyclist , that he meets on and on. More and more Tom gets lost in a labyrinth of passions. As Lars discovers him, the persecutor becomes the persecuted for a moment, but then things turn again into another direction...