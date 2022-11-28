The Year Of Fury

Not Available

Uruguay (1972) unavoidably falls into a terrible dictatorship. Diego and Leonardo, two writers of a well-known TV comedy show, struggle to maintain their integrity under the pressure they receive to tone down their political satires against the military. On the side of the oppressors, Rojas, the lieutenant in charge of torturing subversive youth, finds emotional refuge in Susana, a prostitute. Slowly, the lives of all of them are deeply impacted by the yoke of the dictatorship that looms over them.