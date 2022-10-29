1950

The Yellow Cab Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 6th, 1950

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Pirdy is accident prone. He has been denied insurance from every company in town because he is always getting hit or hurt in some way. On the day that he meets the lovely Ellen of the Yellow Cab Co., he also meets the crooked lawyer named Creavy. Pirdy is an inventor and when Creavy learns about elastic-glass, his new invention, he makes plans to steal the process. With the help of another con man named Doksteader, and the boys, he will steal this million dollar invention no matter who gets hurt.

Cast

Gloria DeHavenEllen Goodrich
Walter SlezakDr. Byron Dokstedder
Edward ArnoldMartin Creavy
James GleasonMickey Corkins
Jay C. FlippenHugo
Paul HarveyPearson Hendricks

