1963

The Yellow Canary

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 14th, 1963

Studio

Not Available

Andy (Pat Boone) is an arrogant pop singer about to be divorced by his wife (Barbara Eden) who treats his staff badly. On the same night he starts a job at a theater in Los Angeles his infant son is kidnapped. Despite requests from the lead police officer on the case, Lieutenant Bonner (Jack Klugman), Paxton plays along with the kidnappers as they string him along even though they are willing to kill.

Cast

Barbara EdenLissa Paxton
Steve ForrestHubbard "Hub" Wiley
Jack KlugmanLt. Bonner
Jesse WhiteEd Thornburg
Jeff CoreyJoe Pyle
Harold GouldPonelli

