The Yellow Fountain

Lola's boyfriend asks her if she believes in forgiveness, hands her a card with a name on it and shoots himself in the head. This sends Lola on a quest to find out what happened as well as solve the murder of her parents. The name on the card leads her into the shadowy world of the the Chinese Triad in Spain. She is helped along the way by a fearful young man who has an odd fascination for news clippings about the Chinese. She is drawn into this world and discovers her answer and loses more than she imagined.