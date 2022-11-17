The Yellow House

Not Available

Algeria, in the arid landscapes of the Aures Mountains, a little girl named Aya plowing a piece of land. A police car and two officers were to give a letter announcing the death of Belkacem, his older brother, who was in another city doing military service. As the family learns of the news, Mouloud, the father starts to collect the body of his son. Courageous and determined challenges various dangers. Although empathy and compassion for people who are located along the road, the journey is marked by loneliness and suffering. Back, Mouloud find his wife, Fatima, seized with a deep sadness. Fearing that never recovers, does his best to see her smile and try to find a remedy to unhappiness without surrendering.