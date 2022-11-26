Not Available

In this short film, Troell is mocking with the absurd EU regulation requiring compulsory marking of all domestic animals with yellow tags, attached to their ears as a proof of identity and origin. ‘The Yellow Tag’ is the author’s comment on current practice, but also a warning on the absurd consequences that such a practice might have in future. Thus, more serious issues – the ones of identity, legitimacy and control in the world – emerge from underneath the general laid-back humoristic tone of the film.