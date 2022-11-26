Not Available

The Yellow Tag

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In this short film, Troell is mocking with the absurd EU regulation requiring compulsory marking of all domestic animals with yellow tags, attached to their ears as a proof of identity and origin. ‘The Yellow Tag’ is the author’s comment on current practice, but also a warning on the absurd consequences that such a practice might have in future. Thus, more serious issues – the ones of identity, legitimacy and control in the world – emerge from underneath the general laid-back humoristic tone of the film.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images