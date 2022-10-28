Not Available

The Yellow Wallpaper

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Yellow Wallpaper (Motion Picture) is an "Origins Myth"... rather than a direct adaptation of the famous Charlotte Perkins Gilman story. Drawing from the original short story and a number of Gilmans' other gothic works (The Giant Wisteria, The Unwatched Door, etc.), The Yellow Wallpaper is an original narrative of events that unfold around the actual writing of "The Yellow Wallpaper" short story. After a devastating fire, Charlotte and John rent a countryside house and attempt to start life over, though Charlotte, upon seeing visions of her deceased daughter, retreats to the house's attic and pulls away from her husband and sister. Written by Max Visconti

Cast

Juliet LandauCharlotte Weiland
Dale DickeyJennie Gilman
Veronica CartwrightCatherine Sayer
Michael MoriartyMr. Isaac Hendricks
Raymond J. BarryDr. Jack Everland
Joe WilliamsonTravis Preston

