Directed by G.B. Jones, this 'no budget film' follows the exploits of two girl gangs, the "Yo-Yo Gang" and the "Skateboard Bitches", as a gang war erupts between them. The tag line for the film reads: "Gang girls frequently out-curse, out-fight and out-sex every boys' gang around". In between fighting, the film features scenes of the girls getting tattooed, piercing each other's ears, beating up boys, playing arcade games, riding scooters and talking on the phone.