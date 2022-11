Not Available

Bruce Le stars as Bruce Lee, a young teenager who is the leader of the Liu City gang, who gets into trouble and street fights every now and again. Bruce is a student in the style of Chinese boxing, but when his skills are not enough to fend off a rival kung fu gang, his father has him go to a man named Master Yen, who teaches him Wing Chun fist. Later, to avenge the death of a friend, Bruce learns the secret art of drunken snake fist boxing!