1956

The Young Guns

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 11th, 1956

Studio

After he's continually harrassed and bullied by his town's citizens, the orphaned teenage son of a notorious gunslinger takes flight and joins a gang of youthful outlaws. Director Albert Band's 1956 western stars Russ Tamblyn, Gloria Talbott, Perry Lopez, Scott Marlowe, Rayford Barnes, Chubby Johnson, Ray Teal, Walter Coy, Dabbs Greer and Myron Healey.

Cast

Gloria TalbottNora Bawdre
Perry LopezSan Antone
Scott MarloweKnox Cutler
Wright KingJonesy
Walter CoySheriff Jim Peyton
Chubby JohnsonRongo Jones / Grandpa

