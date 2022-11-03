The Young Guns

1956

After he's continually harrassed and bullied by his town's citizens, the orphaned teenage son of a notorious gunslinger takes flight and joins a gang of youthful outlaws. Director Albert Band's 1956 western stars Russ Tamblyn, Gloria Talbott, Perry Lopez, Scott Marlowe, Rayford Barnes, Chubby Johnson, Ray Teal, Walter Coy, Dabbs Greer and Myron Healey.