The story of Highland children who help Bonnie Prince Charlie to escape to France after the battle of Culloden. Serial in 8 episodes: 1. Journey into the past (15mins; 1367 feet) 2. The traitor (16mins; 1423 feet) 3. The league in action (14mins; 1290 feet) 4. The ambush (15mins; 1385 feet) 5. The prince must be warned (14mins; 1292 feet) 6. The rescue (17mins; 1542 feet) 7. The enemy closes in (15mins; 1322 feet) 8. Over the threshold (20 mins; 1782 feet)