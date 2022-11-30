The Young Man Who 'Figgered'

Not Available

Bobby Tucker, while strolling about a Railroad Station, spies Nan Tubbs, a charming young lady whom her father and mother are very anxious to marry off to some rich young man. While waiting for a train she smiles at Bobby and he smiles back. Papa catches them at it, and horrified, hustles her away, after delivering a severe lecture on the subject of flirting. A few minutes later Pa Tubbs happens to pick up a sheet of paper on which Bobby had been industriously "figgering," and finds written on it, "My profit $50,000." Deciding the young man must be a millionaire in disguise, Pa Tubbs immediately makes amends by introducing his daughter to Bobby, who is rather bewildered, but tells them, "My father is Major-Gen. Tucker." This augments the young man's prestige, and he is invited to spend a week at the Tubbs' home.