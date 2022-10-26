1959

The Young Philadelphians

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

May 29th, 1959

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Up and coming young lawyer Anthony Lawrence faces several ethical and emotional dilemmas as he climbs the Philadelphia social ladder. His personal and professional skills are tested as he tries to balance the needs of his fiance Joan, the expectations of his colleagues and his own obligation to defend his friend Chester on a murder count.

Cast

Barbara RushJoan Dickinson
Alexis SmithCarol Wharton
Brian KeithMike Flanagan
Diane BrewsterKate Judson Lawrence
Billie BurkeMrs. J. Arthur Allen
John WilliamsGilbert Dickinson

