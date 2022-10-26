The Young Philadelphians

Up and coming young lawyer Anthony Lawrence faces several ethical and emotional dilemmas as he climbs the Philadelphia social ladder. His personal and professional skills are tested as he tries to balance the needs of his fiance Joan, the expectations of his colleagues and his own obligation to defend his friend Chester on a murder count.
|Barbara Rush
|Joan Dickinson
|Alexis Smith
|Carol Wharton
|Brian Keith
|Mike Flanagan
|Diane Brewster
|Kate Judson Lawrence
|Billie Burke
|Mrs. J. Arthur Allen
|John Williams
|Gilbert Dickinson
