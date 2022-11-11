Not Available

Rolando, head of the republican party, saves the life to the young queen Alexia when her horse bolts. Both fall in love but his principles do not let him to bec ome a king. On the other side, the Great Duke aspires to marry his son with the queen and conspires to impose a conservative government. Alexia, alarmed by popular disaff ection to the Crown, turns to Rolando and offers him to form government, but he does not accept to rule with a monarchy. The Great Duke obtains the power and fo rces the queen to celebrate the betrothal with his son. The action is miscarried by a re volt of the troops and another one of the republicans, being Rolando the one wh o at the last moment bursts in the throne room and prevents the bloodshed. After that remains sealed in public the love between the queen and the republican.