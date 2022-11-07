When Ti Lung and David Chiang left Shaw Brothers, they returned a year later after learning directing and defied their former studio heroics making films with social leanings. Directed by Ti, The Young Rebel is one such film. Fatherless as a child, Hsiang (Chiang) supports his mother. When gangsters kill his mother, he kills in revenge. Unlike his swordplay heroes, Hsiang admits guilt, expresses sorrow and is imprisoned
|Ti Lung
|Gen Lai
|Sammo Hung
|Gambling stall thug [extra]
|Yuen Siu-Tin
|Rong's sifu
|Eddy Ko
|King Ren
|Lo Dik
|Mr. Tou Cheng
|Lee Hoi-Sang
|Master Liu
