The Young Rebel

When Ti Lung and David Chiang left Shaw Brothers, they returned a year later after learning directing and defied their former studio heroics making films with social leanings. Directed by Ti, The Young Rebel is one such film. Fatherless as a child, Hsiang (Chiang) supports his mother. When gangsters kill his mother, he kills in revenge. Unlike his swordplay heroes, Hsiang admits guilt, expresses sorrow and is imprisoned

Cast

Ti LungGen Lai
Sammo HungGambling stall thug [extra]
Yuen Siu-TinRong's sifu
Eddy KoKing Ren
Lo DikMr. Tou Cheng
Lee Hoi-SangMaster Liu

