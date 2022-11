Not Available

One day, her family gathers for an offering and they worry that she's the only one without a boyfriend. Her brother-in-law, Ho-seok, sets her up on a blind date with his colleague, Min-soo, who has always been nice to him. The more she talks to Min-soo, the more Seo-ri realizes she is interested in her brother-in-law, Ho-seok. She then tries to meet up with him frequently.