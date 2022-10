Not Available

Join dancing internet sensation Gummibar in his first ever movie adventure! When Santa vanishes on Christmas Eve, Gummibar and his band of wacky, misfit friends shake their booties from the North Pole to the tropics on a madcap search. But when they discover Santa was abducted by a dance-crazed alien, the fate of Christmas morning rests in the hands -- and feet -- of our lovable green gummy bear!