The Yuppie Fantasia 3

Leung Foon, 52 years old, his life experienced three waves: 1.when Ann made him by the boy into a man that day, 2.he married Ann and become a wife slave, 3.Ann take away their 8-years-old daughter and leave him alone. After these three storms, Leung Foon become Male chauvinism. Now, he is the fair-haired boy of the chairman in a listed company. He will do anything to make money without guilty. The property he had, it’s enough for him to live without worries. One thing that Leung Foon regret is Ann cannot see his “growth”. After Leung Foon become rich, he is afraid to face himself in the mirror. The 4th storm for Leung Foon is his daughter He He suddenly comes back, he doesn’t know how to be a father with a plump figure’s daughter. In Leung Foon’s memory, He He was just 8-years-old girl. He He’s return, made Leung Foon get some change, he can finally face with mirror. Because of He He, Leung foon has the courage to go young again and wayward again.