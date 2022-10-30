Not Available

Marital ups and downs and extramarital flings provide the background to this uproarious tale of life in an advertising agency. Yuppie ad-man Leung Foon separates from his wife Ann, tries to get back together with his former girlfriend and flirts with his woman boss, but finally realizes that he was much better off where he started. SL -A comedy starring Lawerence Cheng Dan-Sui in his familiar role as a beleagured male. Leung Foon (Cheng) is having marital problems with his wife (played by Dodo Cheng). The movie shows in a humorous way how misunderstandings can lead a couple to the brink of divorce. Very entertaining. Highly recommended. 85 out of 100. Also known as The Yuppie Fantasia.