Not Available

The Zodiac Mystery

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The movie begins with Gan Wei, a novelist who has been grappling with writer’s block for several years. Yet, a book written under her name – The Zodiac Mystery – appears in markets. Even more strangely, the people in the book bear the names of her childhood friends and experience situations that really happened to them. What’s worse is that the book writes of a mistake that the friends have kept secret for years. As her other friends turn on her and the events of the novel begin to invade reality, only Tong Dawei’s character stands by Gan Wei…

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images