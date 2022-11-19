Not Available

The movie begins with Gan Wei, a novelist who has been grappling with writer’s block for several years. Yet, a book written under her name – The Zodiac Mystery – appears in markets. Even more strangely, the people in the book bear the names of her childhood friends and experience situations that really happened to them. What’s worse is that the book writes of a mistake that the friends have kept secret for years. As her other friends turn on her and the events of the novel begin to invade reality, only Tong Dawei’s character stands by Gan Wei…