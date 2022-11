Not Available

Someone sends Dr. Montree a birthday gift all the way from Europe. Unfortunately, that gift is a coffin with an embalmed body inside that happens to be a mummy that also happens to turn into a vampire during the next full moon. If you're wondering why then the Thai title translates to 'The Zombie' when this features a mummy vampire, you may want to ask Google Translate. Otherwise, this is a horror comedy with bad gay jokes and a soundtrack of stolen Culture Club music.