Welcome to an alternate surfing dimension. One where creativity and imagination are boundless, and the vicissitudes of life pale in comparison to the utter joy of experiencing the moment. Where surfers entwine with their environment, to create, and express themselves, in a place called THE ZONE. Shot over a two-year time period throughout Australia, South Africa, Costa Rica, Mexico, Hawaii, and California. Cast: Rangi Ormond, Ari Browne, Derek Hynd, Derrick Disney, Bryce Young, Ryan Burch, Rob Machado, Robin Kegel, Justin Adams, Alex Knost, David Rastovich, Ozzie Wright.