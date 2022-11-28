Not Available

A parody of embittered teachers, ridiculous acting exercises, and exhausting dance tutorials make up the new short comedy Theater Camp, starring Tony winner Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and more stage alums. Platt plays acting coach Angelo (who got circumcised for a role he didn’t get) while Galvin plays dance teacher Bradley “Baby” Bjorn, whose instructions include the cat-like jump “Grizabella!” and works a side gig as Millie Bobbie Brown’s stand-in for Stranger Things. The short also pokes fun at the lack of funding in the arts, Stomp, and vocal warm-ups.