Following symphonic black metal band Theatres des Vampires on their 2006 Addiction Tour, this concert video contains footage from shows in London; Berlin; Zagreb, Croatia; and Prague, Czech Republic. In addition, featured are interviews with vocalist Sonya Scarlet, who sheds light on the group's history and fascination with bloodsucking creatures of the night. Songs include "Never Again," "Pleasure and Pain," "Dances with Satan" and more.