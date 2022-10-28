Not Available

Thedi Vandha Mappillai is directed by P.R. Panthulu released in 1970. Pasupathy(Major Sundarrajan)’s boss is shot by an unknown man, but the blame falls on Pasupathy. The surviving boss sends away his wife Parvati and son Shankar in to hiding fearing his family's fate. But before breathing his last, the boss learns the truth and entrusts Pasupathy the task of finding Parvati and Shankar and hand them their rightful family assets.Several years later Shankar(MGR) now a grown up youth, learns of the injustice committed to his father, heads out to Chennai in search of his father’s murderer.Shankar meets Pasupathy’s daughter Uma(Jayalalitha) and falls in love with her, without knowing her background. Pasupathy finally manages to find Parvati, and soon Suresh a notorious smuggler imprisons Shankar, and impersonates him, for his wealth.Parvati is forced to play along, as Suresh threatens to kill Shankar. The rest of story unveils who won in the end, Shankar or the evil forvces.