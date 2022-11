Not Available

Velumani (Prabhu), an innocent bank watchman, losses his job after two robbers steal one crore in his bank. In a misunderstanding, an hotel manager thinks that Velumani is a bank manager. Tamizhmani (Goundamani), the hotel server, knows his secret but Velumani manages him by giving him a lottery ticket. The next day, they have the winning numbers and Tamizhmani immediately resigns his job but the lottery ticket was a fake.