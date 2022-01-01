Not Available

Thee Hounds of Foggy Notion is the title of the August 25, 2008 live CD/DVD release by San Francisco-based rock band Thee Oh Sees. Recorded during their Sucks Blood era in 2007, the performances include songs from previous albums, as well as others that were unreleased at the time. Some of those that had not appeared on any album were later reworked for 2008's The Master's Bedroom is Worth Spending a Night In, here performed in the more subdued psychedelic folk manner which characterized the band's sound during this period. This album was the final appearance of percussionist Patrick Mullins, who left the band after "Sucks Blood". The live footage on the DVD was filmed over the course of four days in San Francisco.[1] It features the band performing in mostly unconventional locales, such as on the shoulder of a highway and near the beach. The video footage was directed by Brian Lee Hughes.