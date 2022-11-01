Not Available

Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai (Tamil: தீராத விளையாட்டு பிள்ளை; English: The Restless Playboy) is a 2010 Tamil romantic comedy film written and directed by Thiru Krishnamoorthy. The film, produced by Vikram Krishna, stars his brother Vishal Krishna in the lead role along with Neetu Chandra, former Miss India Universe Tanushree Dutta making her debut in Tamil cinema, and former Miss India World Sarah-Jane Dias who makes her acting debut. Santhanam, Sathyan, Mayilsamy, and T. S. B. K. Mouli play supporting roles while Sneha and Mallika Kapoor make special appearances and Prakash Raj in a guest role.