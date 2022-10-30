Not Available

Theevram (Malayalam: തീവ്രം, Extreme) is a 2012 Malayalam language Indian crime thriller film written and directed by Roopesh Peethambaran, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shikha Nair, Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt, Vishnu Raghav, Riya Saira and Anu Mohan.[1][2] The film is produced by V.C Ismayil under the banner of VCI Movies and features music composed by Roby Abraham, whilst cinematography is handled by Hari Nair and the editing by Kapil Gopalakrishnan. Distribution of the film is done by Lal Jose under the banner of LJ Films.The film is loosely based on two sensational murders that happened in Bangalore - the 2003 BV Girish murder case and 2005 BPO employee Pratibha rape and murder case.