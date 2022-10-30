Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru

Not Available

Kumar (Siddharth) and George (Ganesh Venkataram) work at a software company. Their characters are different all together. While the former is shy and feels awkward to talk to girls, the latter has a high ability to attract woman. There enters a girl in their life in the form of Sanjana (Hansika Motwani). Kumar instantly falls for Sanjana and wants to win her. Being an introvert, he does not have the required confidence to impress her. Kumar seeks the help of love guru Mokia (Santhanam) in order to make her fall in love with him. And the game begins.