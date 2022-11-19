TheEYE: Anthony Gormley

Not Available

An internationally acclaimed artist, Antony Gormley is best known for his monumental sculpture Angel of the North. This earth-bound figure with its massive wings shares with all of Gormley's work a preoccupation both with the human form and with our shared spiritual potential. Many of Antony Gormley's most significant works are illustrated in this film profile, including Bed, made from hundreds of loaves of sliced white bread, and the spectacular Quantum Cloud created alongside the Millennium Dome in London. Antony Gormley offers a reflective commentary on these and other works and on the central investigations and imperatives of his art.