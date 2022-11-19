TheEYE: Graham Gussin

Not Available

Graham Gussin creates art in an almost bewildering variety of media: film, sound, installation, events, photography, text, painting and more. The key early work Savannah (1990) features a wooden plaque and a wall light, while the production of the ambitious film projection Remote Viewer (2002) involved a trip to Iceland and the services of someone with telepathic ability. Underpinning all of his subtle, witty, often disarmingly beautiful work is a number of consistent concerns and influences: landscape and the notion of the sublime, science fiction cinema and Romanticism, place and movement. Made alongside the most comprehensive exhibition of Graham Gussin's work to date, at Birmingham's Ikon Gallery in 2002, this video profile showcases many of the artist's works, including films and projections such as Beyond the Infinite (1994) and Spill (2000) which plays so productively with time, space and perception.