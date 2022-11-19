TheEYE: Grayson Perry

Not Available

Since winning the Turner Prize in 2003, Grayson Perry has become the nation's favourite transvestite potter. In this film, he speaks engagingly about why he is an artist that uses ceramics and not a potter, and about the defining themes that run through his work. He explains the elaborate, labour intensive process involved in the making of his work and how he typically uses a variety of different techniques. Alongside the edgy undermining of our expectations of what pottery is, beauty and sensual overload are also of great importance to his practice. ‘Claire’, he remarks, informs everything that he does, because she is part of him and “my work is often about part of me. The press use the word ‘alter ego’ which drives me mad. She's not an alter ego. She's just me in a dress.”