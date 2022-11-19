TheEYE: Langlands and Bell

Not Available

Ben Langlands and Nikki Bell, who were nominated for the Turner Prize in 2004, have worked together since 1978. Their precise, formally beautiful art explores the networks of today’s global society within a rigorous conceptual and aesthetic framework. They employ a wide range of media, including models displayed as sculpture, wall paintings, furniture and film. Through this diverse output runs a consistent engagement with ideas of space and place, with architecture and identity, with language and with the hidden connections of international politics. In the interview for this film, the artists reflect on their experiences travelling to the warzone of Afghanistan, where they made the controversial film Zardad’s Dog and researched the digital animation The House of Osama Bin Laden.