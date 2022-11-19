TheEYE: Mark Wallinger

Not Available

Mark Wallinger's art is often witty and immediately accessible yet at the same time it engages with some of the traditional grand themes, including religion, spirituality and death. His recent works include the ambitious environment Prometheus, centred around a wall-mounted electric chair, and Threshold to the Kingdom which counterpoints the arrival of passengers at an international airport (and perhaps also in Heaven) with Allegri's beautiful music for the Miserere. In this film profile Wallinger considers the meanings and motivations of his art. He also reflects on his earlier explorations of class and identity, most especially in the series of paintings, photographs and videos about the world of racing which culminated in him owning and running the horse A Real Work of Art.