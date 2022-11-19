TheEYE: Mona Hatoum

Not Available

theEYE is an excellent introduction to contemporary artists and their works and provides an ideal resource for a wide range of audiences, including galleries, museums and colleges, as well as individual art-lover. The artist Mona Hatoum came to London from Lebanon in 1975. Working initially with performance and video, and in the 1990s with sculpture and installations, she has exhibited widely around the world. In the summer of 2000 Mona Hatoum presented three major new works which marked the inauguration of Tate Britain, London.