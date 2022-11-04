Their Feast

Not Available

The recent Egyptian revolution released many prisoners who were abused by the forces of national security. Many prisoners were imprisoned with no real charges, while their families were denied access to them. Amaal, the mother, who's been worn down by poverty, wants to make a festive meal to welcome the return of her son, and erase a harsh past that depleted the spirit of many Egyptian youths. Her other son, Shawky, a 13 year old, tries, the only way he knows, to help bring an ingredient for that festive meal, by taking what he's not given. Egypt has been the feast for those in power, while its poor majority strive for their daily meals. Will the revolution retrieve the stolen spirit of the youth?