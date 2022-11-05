1929

Their Own Desire

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 26th, 1929

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Lally is a rich girl whose Father who writes books and plays Polo. After 23 years of marriage, Father decides to divorce Harriet, his wife, and marry Mrs. Chevers who is also divorcing her husband. This sours Lally on all men, but on vacation she meets Jack, who succeeds in stealing her heart. The trouble begins when Lally discovers that Jack is the son of Beth Chevers, the woman who is to marry her father.

Cast

Belle BennettHarriet Marlett
Lewis StoneHenry 'Hal' Marlett
Robert MontgomeryJohn 'Jack' Douglas Cheever
Helene MillardBeth Cheever
Cecil CunninghamAunt Caroline
Henry HebertUncle Nate

