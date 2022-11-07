Their Story

Not Available

Shibnath is released from prison after serving eleven years for assaulting a British officer. His family has now become refugees, with his homeland, following Partition, belonging to a new nation. His wife urges him to make ally with his friend Bipin who is willing to capitalize on Shibnath's legendary reputation for patriotism, by asking to accompany him in electoral campaigns. In exchange, Bipin is ready to arrange Shibnath the job of a school master. However, Shibnath remains disillusioned and mystified by the life that now lies before him away from his beloved—and irretrievably lost—homeland.