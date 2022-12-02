Their Who Inside of Us

Not Available

Pitch: A student gets absurd while working in a baseball club, and depicts the conflict that takes place in it. Electrical Technician: On the day of the written exam, Hyeon-woo finds Jong-beom cheating and informs the teacher of this fact but it didn't work. Spring: A wood factory in a deep mountain valley. Three young people live there. Chi-woong likes Hye-mi. Hye-mi wants to leave, and Seong-cheol follows Chi-woong like he's the king. Chi-woong tries to get in with Hye-mi by using Seong-cheol, but fails every time. Chi-woong and Seong-cheol's behavior is becoming more excessive, and Hye-mi's flower pot from the rooftop dropped, eventually killing someone. No one left that place after the incident.