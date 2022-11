Not Available

The two brothers Theis and Nico find a poster from "Gone with the Wind" and they start talking about why people kiss and the techniques behind it. Later they meet Giinjha and she invites them to her birthday-party. While they are preparing to go to the party they rehearse how to kiss in the way the poster suggested because Theis has announced that he is in love with Giinjha and will kiss her even though he is not comfortable about it.