Thelonious Monk: Live in France 1969

Not Available

In the fall of 1969, the great French bebop pianist Henri Renaud brought Thelonious Monk into a television studio in Paris. Just Monk, a grand piano and two cameras - no audience, no sidemen, no emcee, no clock-watching stage manager, no set list, no distractions. The result was an astonishingly intimate and revealing portrait of a man and his music. Monk sits at the piano and plays whatever occurs to him. In this case, it was nine originals and two of his favorite standards. NTSC all region, 65 minutes.