Thelonious Monk Quartet at Salle Pleyel, Paris, 1969

Thelonious Monk entered a long phase of introspection and cancelled his concert schedule after 1968. He disbanded his quartet with Charlie Rouse, stopped recording for a while, and only performed sporadically. This complete 1969 performance at the famous Salle Pleyel in Paris is one of his last concerts ever with Charlie Rouse. Contents (Paris-Black & White): I Mean You - Ruby, My Dear - Straight, No Chaser - Nutty - Blue Monk - Bright Mississippi - Light Blue - Epistrophy - Don'T Blame Me - 3 O'Clock In The Morning - Interview With Thelonious Monk - Crepuscule With Nellie. Bonus Tracks: Monk Solo in Berlin November 6, 1969 (Color): Sophisticated Lady - Caravan - Solitude. Thelonious Monk-Piano; Charlie Rouse-Tenor Sax; Nate Hygelund-Bass; Paris Wright-Drums; Philly Joe Jones-Drums on 4 and 5 Only.