Bombay, January 9, 1915. After two decades of momentous stay in South Africa, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi returned home. As Nehru later commented, “His coming was like a beam of light that pierced the darkness.” This documentary narrates various events around Gandhiji’s entry into the Indian political life. Gandhiji’s first task was to lead the Champaran farmers’ agitation against the British planters. Gandhi applied his ‘satyagraha’ strategy here.