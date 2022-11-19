Then Sings My Soul

Not Available

George Beverly Shea's deep resonant voice has sung hope into the lives of hundreds of millions of people throughout his long and legendary career. Throughout his 65-year friendship with Billy Graham, he has been a permanent fixture at Billy Graham crusades in all fifty states and on every continent in the world. He has sung to an estimated 220 million people during his lifetime, and currently holds the world record for singing to more people in person than any other artist in history. Still more people have been impacted by his music through Grammy-winning recordings, as well as television and radio broadcasts across the world. It is clear that the integrity and humility that have long characterized this man of God have given a unique credibility to all that he stands for, and that kind of legacy is nothing short of extraordinary.