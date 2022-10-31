Thenavattu

Not Available

The film starts with Kailasam (Ravi Kale), the somber bigwig is performing the last rites of some one dear to him—but the appearance of Kottai (Jeeva), first in the chaotic Koovagam festival and later atop a Veeranam pipe, swinging a scythe maniacally sets the tone for the rest of the film. Cut to the flashback a few months ago:In madurai, where Kottai's mother (Saranya Ponvannan) is cutting down logs, and boasting about her son: he's a god who deserves to see the outside world and derive its benefits.