Thendrale Ennai Thodu

Not Available

In the middle of the 80s, in Madras. While her car, (one Volkswagen Beetle, typify like Walt Disney's "Herbie") breaks down (frequently), Mâlu (Jayashree), a beautiful young graduate, very independent, stemming from the Tamil bourgeoisie, attends, dumbfounded enough, not far from it, in the terrible correction that Raghunath (alias Raghu) (Mogan) to a pickpocket administers. The young man who went to an interview, misses his bus. Having got acquainted with Mâlu and having repaired his vehicle, this one leads him to its meeting. She informs him on the spot, that post, is already taken, what puts Raghu, beside himself. During his interview, he lets burst his anger, he becomes enraged in the face of his future employers, among which one, Rajasekhar (A. R. S.), who is other than the father of Mâlu, who finally, appreciates the frankness of Raghu and commits it on fields.